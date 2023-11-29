PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois, Iowa and Missouri will get to celebrate Fuel Day ‘Pop Up’ on Thursday with discounts on gas and snacks at Circle K.

A BCW Global news release states that Nov. 30 is National Fuel Day and Circle K is planning to pay it forward.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., drivers can save 40₵ per gallon in addition to 50% off hot food.

“Black Friday sales might be over, but we are always looking for a way to offer our customers a surprise discount,” said Brandon Smith, VP of Operations, Circle K Heartland Business Unit.

He continued, “We know this time of year is full of travel and to-do lists, so we are happy to offer both a discount on fuel for customer’s cars and their snacking needs.”

Only participating locations will offer the discounts. A store locator can be found here.