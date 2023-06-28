PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A month after they celebrated “Fuel Day,” Circle K has announced they’ll do the 40-cent discount again, this time in time for the holiday.

But only for three hours.

From 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, the global convenience store chain, said it would cut prices at stations in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri “just in time for Fourth of July weekend.” The promotion is called Fuel Day Pop-Up.

Find the nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com.

“We know many people are hitting the open road to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, so we want to help make those travel plans a little easier,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s vice president of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “Our loyal Heartland customers really enjoyed our National Fuel Day in May, so we are thrilled to give them yet another reason to celebrate this weekend.”