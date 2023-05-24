SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Circle K will be offering discounted gas for Circle K Fuel Day Thursday, May 25.

According to a press release, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., participating Circle K’s will be offering 40 cents off a gallon at more than 5,000 locations across the U.S.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

Most participating Circle K locations will also be handing out a limited amount of fuel discount cards that will be valid for 10 cents off a gallon for the remainder of the summer season.

A full list of Circle K’s locations are available here.