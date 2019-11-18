Cirque du Soleil’s ‘OVO’ making Bloomington premiere next year

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Cirque du Soleil is returning to Bloomington for the first time in more than five years with its show “OVO” in May.

“OVO” will run for six performances from May 7 through May 10 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

OVO, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, explores a colorful ecosystem where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. The show has toured in arenas all over North America, Europe, and South America since April 2016.

Tickets for the general public will be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at www.cirquedusoleil.com/ovo. Tickets start at $34 for adults and $25 for children. Senior, military and student discounts and family 4-packs are available.

Also, starting on Tuesday, Cirque du Soleil will be offering up to 40% off OVO tickets at www.cirquedusoleil.com/deals, as part of its Black Friday Campaign.