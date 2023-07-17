PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new winter holiday show is coming to the Peoria Civic Center.

According to a Civic Center news release, the new TCG Entertainment show, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, will be performing on Nov. 24.

“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our ‘Holiday Wonderland,’” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “We expect fans of cirque-shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share.”

The show will feature aerialists and acrobats performing to a mix of classic winter holiday songs.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on July 21 at 10 a.m. at the Toyota Box Office and at ticetmaster.com.

More information on the show is available here.