Citizens encouraged to take survey on Bloomington Police Department

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is asking residents for their input for who qualifies as the city’s next police chief.

Activist group Not in our Town and The City of Bloomington’s Public Safety and Community Relations Board (PSCRB) recently opened an online survey available until the end of the month.

Now through the end of the month, anyone who lives in Bloomington is being asked to provide input about the Bloomington Police Department.

The search is on for a new Bloomington police chief after former police chief Dan Donath retired last fall.

Mike Matejka, co-chair of activist group Not in our Town said a new chief should know what the community expects from the city’s police department.

“This is an opportunity to get some citizen input on people’s expectations,” Matejka said.

Matejka said the survey is designed for anyone to take.

“We worked with faculty at Illinois Wesleyan to make sure we are asking the questions in a fair and unbiased way,” he said. “We hope we get a lot of citizens’ participation from all walks of life and all perspectives and with the Public Safety and Community Relations Board hope to bring that information together to share with the city staff, city council, but also the community at large.”

The city has had an interim police chief since last fall. City manager Tim Gleason said interim chief Greg Scott could be in the role for as long as a full year.

“There is probably no more critical position that I as city manager can choose for my community than the police chief. That’s why I’m taking my time,” Gleason said.

Gleason said the city is conducting a nationwide search and considering candidates of all different backgrounds. He said the survey released by Not in our Town and the PSCRB is similar to his process.

“I wasn’t aware of them doing the survey, but it’s one I definitely welcome because any input that I can receive from the community is stuff I am going to take into consideration,” Gleason said.

He said the official recruitment for the position will begin this spring and hopes to have a hire by the end of summer.

Both Matejka and Gleason encourage public participation in the survey. Find it here.