Peoria mayor receives emergency powers, council backs Red Carpet Carwash construction

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis received emergency powers during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Leaders voted unanimously to allow Ardis to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. He will now be allowed to make decisions without city council approval.

With new authority, the mayor will be able to establish a curfew, close liquor stores, discontinue the selling of firearms, and limit access to public buildings among other things.

Council also approved a plan to help Red Carpet Carwash on Glen Avenue.

Dangerous conditions shut down the business more than a month ago. City leaders said the problem is the stormwater drain under the property.

Leaders voted to approve paying half the cost of its replacement, but not more than $400,000.