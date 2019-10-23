City Council discusses funding for city improvement projects

Right now city council members are discussing the newly proposed budget. Council members are talking about how to time out funding for projects within the budget.

The big-ticket items will be street and sidewalk repairs, and sewer and storm drain improvements. The city’s proposed bi-annual budget is six percent higher than the last.

However, leaders have said there were no layoffs and no property tax hikes. Kendra sipes with the Peoria Association of Realtors is asking council members to keep it that way.

“We believe its imperative all viable options are considered for generating new sources of revenue. There’s an ongoing struggle the balanced budgets often resulting in placing additional burdens on our residents by raising property and sales tax creating new fees or assessments or sometimes all of the above,” she said.

The final approval of the budget is scheduled for November 12.