PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spirit of Peoria riverboat may soon sail away.

Tuesday’s Peoria City Council agenda includes a resolution about the boat, recommending the council vote to allow its owner, G&G Packet, to sell the riverboat.

Documents show on Feb. 1, Captain Alex Grieves, who spoke on behalf of G&G Packet, informed the council he had been approached by Yacht Starship Dining Cruises of Tampa, FL. to purchase the Spirit of Peoria for $1 million.

City staff tried to learn financial information about the sale from G&G and the purchaser, but no information has been provided. Since it does not have enough information about the sale, City Manager Patrick Ulrich recommended the city should waive the right of first refusal, meaning they would walk away from the deal.

The current lease expires at the end of April. At that time, the boat’s owner could sell it without city approval.