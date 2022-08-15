PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A challenger has arisen in the race for Pekin Mayor.

Becky Cloyd is a current City Council member and is the Mayor Pro Tempore for the City of Pekin under Mayor Mark Luft.

This week, Cloyd broke the news to WMBD’s Matt Sheehan that she is officially running to be the next mayor of Pekin.

Cloyd attended Liberty University, a private institution in Virginia.

The first 12 years of Cloyd’s life were spent in Pekin, before she moved to the south. She returned to Pekin in 2006 with her family.

She is the owner/operator of Little by Little Fitness in Pekin and lives in the Sunset Hills area with her husband.

If elected, Cloyd’s top priorities would include creation and implementation of a community strategic and comprehensive plan, creation and strengthening of infrastructure, and proper funding of pension funds.

Her “Day One” agenda would be to “pull the council together as a team and follow the implemented plan,” Cloyd told Sheehan.

Sheehan did reach out to Mayor Mark Luft Monday morning on a response to Cloyd’s announcement, and if he plans to run again in 2023, and has still not heard back.