City cutting positions, weighing different options

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Due to the pandemic, Peoria city leaders are having to cut jobs from various departments. The city of Peoria looking to cut operations by $10 million according to city manager, Patrick Urich.

City officials say up to 17 people could be out of a job. On Tuesday, city council will be asked to decide between two separation initiatives.

One, being a Voluntary Separation Initiative, which would pay the employee up to $25,000 for health insurance purposes or an Early Retirement Agreement which would allow those 50 or older to retire five years earlier and still get benefits.

“It affords someone to retire early to save someone else’s position. They can leave and maybe we don’t fill that position that they’re in and we’re able to have the flexibility of looking at moving in that direction, so that’s something we’re hopeful this will provide is an avenue to not having to actually lay somebody off.”

Urich also says only one of the proposals will be adopted and won’t apply to Peoria police officers or firefighters