City leaders may change Forrest Hill into a 3 lane road, but they need your input first

PEORIA, Ill. — Several people are complaining about speeding vehicles along Forrest Hill between University and Sterling. Some say, the wide lanes on Forrest Hill encourage traffic to drive at speeds that are uncomfortable for pedestrians.

In response to these concerns, the city is considering reducing the number of lanes from 5 to 3 and replacing the outside traffic lane with a bicycle lane.

However, before making any changes, they want to hear your opinion first. On Monday from 6-7 there will be an open house at Maude Sanders Primary School.

The goal of the meeting is to give you the chance to weigh in on the conversation. City leaders say your opinion is needed to make a change that leads to a positive impact.

