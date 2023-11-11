PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth hosted her 13th Annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Saturday morning in Peoria.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali, Police Chief Eric Echevarria, Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, and Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, along with others, all volunteered their time to come out and help serve the vets breakfast.

Gordon-Booth said serving the brave men and women who’ve fought for the country’s freedom is the least she can do.

“It’s about the love that they have for the veterans in our community that they would get up on a Saturday morning and choose to be here,” said Gordon-Booth. “Seeing the mayor, the chief, fire and police, and many of their elected officials, I think it should let them know how important they are to them.”

They also gave out 50 bags of groceries to the veterans and their families.