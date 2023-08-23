PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City leaders expressed shock, dismay, and frustration with the violence that has rocked the East Bluff neighborhood in the past day or so.

The community has recently seen two homicides and one shooting that has left a man in critical condition. Two of the incidents involved 17-year-olds, who are legally minors when it comes to the criminal justice system.

“It’s just incredibly hard to wrap your arms around this type of behavior,” said Tim Riggenbach, the City Councilman who represents the East Bluff. “The fact that these perpetrators and victims are younger and younger all the time . . . It just tears at my heart and the heart of the community.”

“We need to be asking ‘what do we need to do collectively to reach out to these kids to keep them safe?'” he added.

The violence started early Tuesday when a 17-year-old boy allegedly strangled his mother during an overnight altercation at their apartment on North Wisconsin Avenue.

About 15 hours later, near the intersection of East Kansas Street and Wisconsin, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near a restaurant.

Then on Wednesday morning, shortly before 8 a.m., a man was shot in an alleyway behind a house in the 500 block of East Illinois Street.

No arrests have been made in the shootings, but Avion L. Tapia appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on a single charge of murder stemming from the death of his mother, Vanessa Tucker.

Mayor Rita Ali said she’s “heartbroken” to hear about the recent string of events, saying it impacts all Peorians, either directly or indirectly.

“This impacts all of us as a community and that’s why, we, as a community, have to be on the same page, working together as a village to try to reduce crime and gun violence,” said Ali.

Added Andre Allen, who represents the 4th District: “The recent violence in our city has left me deeply saddened. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to all those who have been affected by these events.”

The councilman said it was “crucial” to take a compressive approach to address both the social issues and the crime.

“Despite the obstacles we face, my optimism remains strong, fueled by the determination of individuals working together to create a brighter future for our city. Ensuring public safety and wellbeing will remain at the forefront of our efforts,” he said.

There are things at work now, the mayor said, and while change will not occur overnight, it doesn’t mean that progress isn’t being made.

“I’m going to put it like Dr. Romeo B. Garrett once said. We have to keep on keeping on. We have to keep up the hope and not give up,” Ali said. “The things that are being done are having an impact. It’s not an overnight success, but we have to keep on doing the right thing, and eventually, we are going to see some success.”