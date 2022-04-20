PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City Link celebrated its 13th annual Jerome Lily Passenger Appreciation Day Wednesday.

Jerome Lily was a beloved general manager at City Link that died unexpectedly in 2007. A year later, City Link decided to honor him by showing passengers how much they appreciate them.

Every year, on his birthday, unless it falls on a weekend, is Passenger Appreciation Day.

This year, City Lift and County Link have been added to provide free services for the day.

“I think it’s a perfect opportunity to celebrate someone who meant a lot to City Link and Greater Peoria Mass District and also say thank you to our passengers,” said City Link’s marketing coordinator, Emily Watson.

Watson said they appreciate passengers’ patience and loyalty through all their ever-changing services.

