City of Atlanta celebrates National Paul Bunyan Day

ATLANTA, Ill. (WMBD) — June 28 is National Paul Bunyan Day and Atlanta found a way to celebrate it.

The Paul “Bunyon” statue in Atlanta along Route 66 stands 19 feet tall and Monday, people could take pictures with it.

Dennis Hafeman, Vice President of Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club in Milwaukee, was traveling on Route 66 to Arizona and said the statue is everything he would have hoped it would be and more.

The city spells Paul’s last name with an “O” instead of an “A” to avoid copyright issues.

In the tall tale, Bunyan carries an axe. However, this statue holds a hot dog because it was made for a hot dog stand in 1966. In 2003, it moved to Atlanta and is used as a landmark in the city.

The Atlanta City Tourism Development Director said the statue holds a special place in Atlanta’s heart.