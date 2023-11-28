BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington announced Tuesday it promoted Deputy Fire Chief Cory Matheny to be the city’s top firefighter.

According to a city news release, the promotion is a result of his “dedication, leadership and extensive experience.”

Matheny has worked in the Bloomington Fire Department for 23 years and started his public safety career in 1996 in Paxton. He will start his new position on Dec. 1.

“I am truly honored to serve as Chief of the Bloomington Fire Department,” he said. “I look forward to building upon our department’s legacy and working collaboratively with our dedicated team to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”

He will succeed Eric West, who was named Bloomington fire chief in 2021. He announced his retirement in September with his last day come on Dec. 7. West has served with the department for 32 years.

City Manager Tim Gleason said he was grateful for West’s service.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Chief West for his decades of commitment to the Bloomington Fire Department,” he said. “His leadership has set the stage for Chief Matheny to take the helm and continue the Department’s proud tradition of excellence.”