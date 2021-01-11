City of Bloomington approves $100,000 contract for video board maintenance at Grossinger Motors Arena

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington City Council voted Monday night to enter into a three-year over $100,000 contract to maintain the video boards at Grossinger Motors Arena.

By a vote of 7-0, Bloomington entered into an agreement with Daktronics to provide maintenance and repairs to the arena’s video boards.

This agreement began when Central Illinois Arena Management managed the operations of the arena, but since last June the city of Bloomington now owns and operates the arena.

For services, the city paid $32,790 to Daktronics on Dec 1 of 2020, will pay $33,745 on Dec 1 of 2021, and $35,550 on Dec 1 of 2022. Over the three years, it will cost Bloomington a total of $102,085.

The City said the Daktronics video boards were a “major investment” and this agreement ensures the acquisition of the arena’s operations will be protected through consistent service and repairs.