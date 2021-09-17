What’s the latest update on the O’Neil Park and Pool Project in Bloomington? Here’s what we know

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thursday, leaders with the City of Bloomington hosted an open house giving updates on the first phase of the O’Neil Park and Pool project that is underway.

The forum also let community members share what they would like to see added to the project after initial phases are complete.

“Excited about the neighbors who have come out, given some feedback, a lot of them have been apart of this process from the beginning which is fantastic,” said City of Bloomington Director of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Jay Tetzloff.

The first phase of the project is to install a new aquatics facility and new park amenities like a skate park and splash pad.

Tetzloff said some of the feedback he heard concerned the project’s price tag.

“The cost of the project is on people’s mind, and we know that, it’s a big part of our process as well, we wanna make sure we’re maximizing what we can do for this community and this neighborhood,” said Tetzloff.

Another concern brought up was if the price of a pool pass would increase.

“Cost of passes will definitely be apart of our conversation, we’ve already had some of those conversations as a staff, and to hear it tonight we know it’s an important piece of all of this, we don’t want to build something and then people can’t afford to go,” said Tetzloff.

Nancy Pool, a Bloomington resident, said she had been coming to O’Neil Pool since 1976, and said she is excited to see the finished improvements.

“When I was a teenager, you almost lived at the pool, it was something for kids to do back then, we didn’t have video games and things, in the summertime we went to the pool,” said Pool.

Tetzloff said the next step will be sending blueprints to the Illinois Department of Public Health for review. He said they expect to break ground this year.