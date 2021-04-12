City of Bloomington names Eric West fire chief

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new fire chief has been named in Bloomington.

Eric West, a department veteran with 30 years experience in the city, has served as Battalion Chief before becoming deputy chief of operations in November 2020 and interim fire chief that same month, will now lead the department.

More than 40 people applied to become the city’s next chief after the departure of former Chief Brian Bohr, who retired last fall after nearly 30 years with the department.

“Eric’s knowledge of the department and the function of firefighting, his experience, ideas, and

relationships make him a great fit to lead this department,” said City Manager Tim Gleason.

“Bloomington’s fire department is amongst the best in the country but, like other departments

nationwide, they face some unique challenges that he will be able to hit the ground running to

address with the talent that he has on his team.”

Chief West and his wife Robin have two children, Christian and Alexis.