City of Bloomington opening Holiday Pool Saturday, splash pads opened Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer is officially here as the first public pools open up this weekend.

It is the first summer in two years that city pools and water fun will be opened to the public.

“We’ll have basically full operations. The only limitation right now is the 60% capacity,” said Bloomington Parks and Recreations Director Jay Tetzloff.

In 2020, pools did not open at all, and splash pads were closed until July. Tetzloff said no registrations are required this year, and the three splash pads opened last week.

“We feel the spray parks and the pools are public safety in a couple of ways; we’re teaching kids how to swim, we’re also keeping kids busy. If you’re busy at the pools, it’s harder to get in trouble somewhere else,” Tetzloff said.

Local mother Mary Leonard said her family tries to go to the pools and pads at least once a year. She said she is excited about a return to normalcy.

“I think it’s great that Bloomington has several splash pads. I really appreciate that the city makes their public parks open and opens things like this that are a little bit more safe,” said Leonard.

This year, only Holiday Pool will be open as the O’Neil Pool will soon be undergoing a renovation worth nearly $12 million.

The spraygrounds are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. everday at Miller, McGraw, And Tipton Parks.

Holiday Pool will be open every day at 11 a.m. Open swim starts Saturday, May 29.

Pool season ends Sept 6.