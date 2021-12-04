City of Bloomington Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts host 7th annual “Ugliest Sweater Run”

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Community members in the Twin-Cities laced up their running shoes, and threw on their ugly sweaters Saturday.

The City of Bloomington’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department, in partnership with Fleet Feet running store hosted the 7th annual “Ugliest Sweater Run” at Miller Park.

Complete with photo opportunities, leaders with the city say the non-competitive run is a fun way to get people out of the house and get some exercise, while enjoying Miller Park.

Jill Eichholz, Program Manager with the City of Bloomington, said they were happy to see such a good turnout for the event.

“We actually are at a really nice crowd number this year, higher than we’ve been in the last several years, even with COVID numbers last year, so I think people are ready to get out, and this is definitely a fun run, there’s not a timing aspect to it, so just enjoy Christmas, be goofy and all that good stuff,” said Eichholz.

She added, the run has become a fun annual tradition for many people and families in the community.