City of Bloomington previews new parklet coming to downtown area, commemorating the city’s ties to Route 66

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bloomington’s Downton Area will be getting a new look come 2022.

Thursday, city leaders dedicating, and previewing, a parklet scheduled to come to the area next year.

Catherine Dunlap, with Bloomington’s Economic Development Department, said they wanted to create a space commemorating Bloomington’s ties to the nearly 100-year-old Route 66, that the community could also interact with.

“The idea came about of doing a bench, or community interactive space, where it would be a place for photo opportunities, and for the community to enjoy our beautiful downtown,” said Dunlap.

On the corners of East Jefferson Street and North Main Street, Dunlap said the parklet’s location will fit nicely with the city’s other Route 66 commemorations.

“Where this parklet is placed, they’ve got the McLean County Museum of History, which is home to our Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center, and so we’ve got all kinds of these wonderful amenities along with our beautiful architecture in Downtown Bloomington,” said Dunlap.

The parklet funding is coming from the Mid-Illinois REALTORS® Association (MIRA,) through a placemaking grant.

Karen Stailey-Lander with MIRA, said as a part of Bloomington-Normal, they want to contribute to making their home more vibrant.

“What I really want to emphasize is the fact that, with our realtors association, we want to let the community know that we do more than sell houses, and that’s really important to us,” said Stailey-Lander.

Dunlap said the city is thankful for the contribution. She added, the parklet should be completed, and the benches installed, by early summer 2022.