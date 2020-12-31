City of Bloomington road crews prepare for Friday’s winter weather

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Snow and ice are on the way Thursday night into Friday afternoon and road crews have their salt trucks prepared.

The Bloomington Public Works Department is pre-treating overpasses and bridges more susceptible to freezing and are loaded up for an early morning wake-up call.

Crews are on-call and will be ready to head out at a moment’s notice. Director of Bloomington Public Works Kevin Kothe said the amount of ice being predicted could make for a long day of work for his men.

“Our crews that do the salting are also ones that would help with closing roads, opening roads and getting tree limbs out of the roads so they are passible again,” Kothe said.

Kothe also said with mostly ice being predicted, his crews are only getting salt loaded up, but have plows ready in case there’s more snow than predicted.