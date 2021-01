BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Plow crews will begin making one pass through all streets to help open up the roads that been blocked off because of the ice storm.

According to the City of Bloomington, crews will not run curb to curb because of low hanging trees and power lines. The city said they will send loaders to assist with the damage to open roads. Their goal is to have all trees pushed to the curb so they can begin cleaning up Monday morning.