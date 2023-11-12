BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington along with its public safety heroes will host its first-ever Local Hero Expo, a collaborative event involving various city departments and local organizations, at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday.

The event will help the community learn more about local emergency services by giving them a chance to talk with public safety professionals and get hands-on experience in activities and demonstrations by the Bloomington Police Department and the Bloomington Fire Department.

Other organizations that will be at the expo are Bloomington Parks & Recreation, the Bloomington Public Library Bookmobile, and the Bloomington Public Works Department.

The activities include safety demonstrations and community chats with the police department, a blood drive by the American Red Cross, an obstacle course by local military recruiters, tours of fire department vehicles (you can climb the extended firetruck ladder!), open concessions, and more.

The theme of the event is Empowering All Heroes: Celebrating Inclusivity in Public Safety and Empowering SHEroes to Become Heroes.

The expo will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Nov. 17. Learn more about the event on the City of Bloomington’s website.