City of Bloomington to take over Grossinger Motors Arena from current management

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington will take over management of Grossinger Motors Arena next month.

On Friday, a city spokesperson said current management VenuWorks and the city agreed to terminate the contract due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Management functions for the arena will move to existing city staff, and currently scheduled events are not affected.

“We have been a proud partner of the City of Bloomington since 2016. However, we understand the need to suspend our operations at the arena,” President of VenuWorks Steve Peters said.

They went into agreement in April 2016. VenueWorks provided full-service venue management for Grossinger Motors Arena, including operations, programming, finance & administration, food & beverage, and sales and marketing.

“The City is grateful to VenuWorks for their dedicated service over the years. They’ve been valued partners,” Bloomington city manager Tim Gleason said. “Current circumstances due to COVID-19 are limiting events at the Arena and other venues, however. The Arena will continue to function at allowable capacity. The City will bring management of the facility inhouse for the time being and evaluate our options going forward. The City is fortunate to have many talented employees that can assist with the operation of the Arena during this time.”

Termination of the agreement is effective June 8, pending approval by the Bloomington City Council.