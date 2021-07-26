City of East Peoria to offer free car seat checks Aug. 4

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –The East Peoria Fire Department’s free car seat check event will occur from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the fire department’s Central Station.

Located at 201 W. Washington St., the event gives parents and child caregivers the opportunity to make sure car seats are properly installed in vehicles.

Nationally trained child passenger safety technicians will be available to educate caregivers on the proper installation of child restraints and best practice guidelines. All technicians and those receiving the education and installation help must wear masks at all times.

The attendees should bring only the necessary people to the car seat check.

According to Safe Kids, a national organization promoting car seat safety, 95% of car seats are installed incorrectly.