EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of Eureka are in for an exciting upgrade!

After submitting for the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant, or OSLAD, Eureka was given a $600,000 grant that must be matched by the city. The matching dollars are covered by the city’s reserve.

The grant will be utilized to make more than a mile of trail ADA compliant, add a veteran’s memorial, a performance stage area, bleacher shades, a picnic shelter, and a playground safety fence among other upgrades.

“We were very surprised to get the announcement this last week that we had received the grant, the $600,000. Moving forward, we’re waiting on IDNR on the official timeline as far as building, but once we start building, everything will be about a year before it’s all completed,” said Mayor of Eureka Eric Lind.

The city is working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to have its park plan accepted.

This is also the second time the city has been awarded the OSLAD grant.