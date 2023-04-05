Farmington, Ill. (WMBD)– WMBD is reporting that Chadric Zessin/Kenn Stufflebeam is projected to win the Mayoral race in Farmington, Illinois.
With Kenn Stufflebeam having 83.04% of the vote, they have defeated their opponent Chadric Zessin.
by: Sam Godby
