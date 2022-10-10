PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the city of Pekin invited Advanced Medical Transport to its city council meeting to clarify terms in their current agreement.

Both parties were in negotiations until February, but are now at an impasse. One of the reasons for the impasse is the city wanting to receive the automated vehicle location data.

AMT CEO Andrew Rand says the AVL data cannot be shared because the current system in place will also share patient information. Rand believes AMT has a solution that will satisfy both parties.

“I think we have a solution from a third-party vendor named ACETECH that is providing our vehicle monitoring data. We think we can use that system to provide global positioning satellite data. Which would be the equivalent to the request for automated vehicle location or AVL data and we’re working on that solution now,” said Rand.

Last December, the city decided to end its contract with AMT in 2023 without renewal. The city is now open to bidding from emergency services.