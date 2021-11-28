City of Pekin hosts annual Winter Wonderland Parade

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Getting into the holiday spirit, the City of Pekin hosted its annual Winter Wonderland Parade, featuring several community businesses and organizations.

Parade organizer Pamela Scott said it’s an opportunity for those involved to really connect with the community.

“We’ve got a couple new entries this year, businesses that we haven’t had before, so we’re excited about that, it gives the community a chance to see them, and it gives them a chance to interact with the community that they do business with,” said Scott.

She added the parade is always a hit with the community, especially with the kids.

“Everyone is so enthusiastic, even if the weather is horrible, you know the kids are out here, they’re looking for Santa, they always have a contest who can see him first, and of course whoever can get the most candy, that’s always a big one too,” said Scott.

One of the organizations handing out candy are the Pekin Knights of Columbus.

Nationally the Knights of Columbus raise funds to help people with intellectual disabilities, and give Tootsie Rolls out in return.

“So we’ll give out the little mini’s (Tootsie Rolls) today, and just make people aware that we’re still doing that and next fall, back in September we’ll start our fundraiser drive,” said Carl Powell with the Pekin Knights of Columbus.

He said the money they raise stays within the community.

“90% of all the money we raise in our organization, stays here, 10% goes to the state for Special Olympics, and the rest, we donate to the community, our local community,” said Powell.