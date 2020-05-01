City of Peoria analyzing city streets for damage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–The city of Peoria is analyzing roads so they can step in and fix the damage.

Public works is teaming up with Trans-map to collect pavement data on streets in the city. The project started on Friday and will continue into the week of May 4th.

City Engineer, Bill Lewis says this is the third time the city has done this survey and it helps them assess how bad the roads are.

“It uses all that data to give the PCI rating which is the Pavement Condition Index rating. Those are rated from 0-100 with zero being the worst roadway we have and 100 being the best. we use that information to determine what the treatments are in the future,” Lewis said.

The Trans-map car has video cameras under it and it assess the roads’ damage. It tracks cracks, potholes, and crevasses to help the city better understand road conditions.

Lewis also says to be on the lookout for continuing roadwork throughout Peoria.