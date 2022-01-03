City of Peoria announces multiple warming centers for those in need

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With plummeting temperatures forecasted for the upcoming week,

the city wants to remind residents that the Peoria Police and Peoria Fire Departments have options

for warming centers.

The Peoria Police Department lobby is located at 600 SW Adams Street and is normally closed to the public from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. However, it will remain a warming center, regardless of the time of day.

All Peoria Fire Department Fire Stations are open to the public until 10 p.m., but persons seeking

help or heat can go to any station at any time. If the crew is sent on a call, any persons using the station as a warming center will have to temporarily leave during that time.

Locations of the fire stations can be found here.

Any visitors to City buildings will have their temperatures checked and be required to wear a mask,

per the City’s COVID-19 policy to protect staff and visitors.