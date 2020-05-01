City of Peoria announces pavement preservation program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in the Peoria area should prepare for city-wide road construction starting Monday.

The city’s Public Works Department has announced the 2019 Pavement Preservation Program will be underway next week, weather permitting. The program was originally postponed in fall and rescheduled.

Drivers across all five districts will experience road closures while crews conduct repairs on both sides of roads. For a full list of which streets will be affected, in particular, visit the city’s website and click “Pavement Preservation”.