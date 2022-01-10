City of Peoria awarded $1.2 million to fund Western Avenue construction

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $1 million is on its way to Peoria to fund a much-anticipated road project in the city’s south side.

The funds are coming from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Rebuild Distressed Communities (RDC) grant to revitalize business districts impacted by 2020 civil unrest.

Out of $9.2 million allotted for the state, the city was awarded $1.2 million that will help fund the current Western Avenue project. Phase one was completed at the end of December 2021, and phase two is expected to begin this spring.

In addition to road repairs, Western Avenue will get bike lanes, green spaces and more as part of the Complete Streets concept adopted by the city in 2015.

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich told WMBD-TV they knew they were receiving the funds back in the fall. He said the money is for Western Rd. improvements from Jefferson to Lincoln.

Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali said she is thrilled with the grant, and that it will allow for development in the Southside. Read her full statement below:

The city of Peoria appreciates the support of the State of Illinois, our local legislative leaders, and LISC in helping us secure $1.2 million in additional funding for the Western Avenue project. The project consists of a complete street overhaul of Western Avenue, resulting in much-needed infrastructure improvement for the city’s south side that we hope will be a catalyst to attract business growth and more residents back into the 61605 zip code. The additional funding from the State of Illinois allows for improved lighting, improved sidewalks, additional safety cameras, and way finding signs. We are excited to see the completion of a $12 million investment into a commercial corridor that has seen much disinvestment over the years.” Dr. Rita Ali, Mayor of Peoria

The State of Illinois, along with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Chicago and the

Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives determined the recipients of the funding.