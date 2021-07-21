City of Peoria awarded $45,000 in grants for housing demolitions, targeting 61605 area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria currently has a budget of about $150,000 for housing demolitions.

Previously, Joe Dulin, the assistant director of community development for the city, told WMBD this dollar amount only scratches the surface compared to the need.

Therefore, the department looks for outside funding for more housing demolitions. Earlier this month, they announced a $45,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) from the Abandoned Property Program.

Dulin said this can cover about four or five demolitions. He said they are targeting the 61605 area of Peoria, where he said the need for housing demolitions is greatest.

“We have some additional money to use that area we really target to look, to really remove that blight remove those vacant, abandoned buildings that caused crime issues caused arson decreased property values for the residents living there and probably have sat there, longest compared to other neighborhoods,” Dulin said.

He said he ultimately wants private property owners to be held responsible for maintaining their properties. Without property neglect, he said, the demolition budget would not be spread so thin.