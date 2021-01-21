City of Peoria buildings to re-open to public Jan. 25

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peorians will now be able to do business in-person as the city has announced its buildings will be opened to the public, with limited occupancy and social distancing measures in effect, beginning Jan. 25.

City Hall

Operating hours of City Hall are 8 a.m. –5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Residents are still encouraged to conduct any business with the City electronically on the website or via the phone 309-494-2273, if possible.

These modifications are in place to ensure a safe and healthy reopening of City Hall and the region.

• City Hall will be limited to seven visitors at a time unless appointments are made

• Meetings may be held if social distancing measures are taken and the room capacity is not

more than 25%

• Public access will be restricted to the first and second floors of City Hall

• Public restrooms will be available on the first floor

• Elevators are limited to one household unit at a time

Social distancing measures:

• All employees and visitors must wear a face covering at all times unless there is a documented

medical reason where they are unable to wear a face-covering

• All employees and visitors must maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others wherever possible

• Individuals who are considered part of a vulnerable population due to age, comorbidities, or

a compromised immune system are encouraged to contact the City electronically or remotely

Health checks:

• Employees and visitors will have their temperatures taken upon entering City Hall.

• All visitors must share their name and contact information for the purposes of the Peoria City/County Health Department to conduct contact tracing in the event of an outbreak.





Peoria Fire Department

The lobby at Peoria Central Fire Station lobby will be open to the public to conduct business. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.



Everyone entering the building will be required to wear a mask for the duration of their visit.

Temperatures will be taken and detailed symptom screening will be conducted on anyone who is

attending a meeting with fire/rescue personnel.

A maximum of four people will be allowed in the lobby at one time.



Peoria Police Department

The Information Office will reopen for citizens needing to conduct business with the police department. The Information Office is staffed from 9 a.m. –5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with limited service available 24 hours a day.



All citizens entering the building shall wear a mask when inside the building for the duration of their stay, unless there is a documented medical reason. Temperatures and detailed screening will still be required for all persons entering the secure areas of the building.

Citizens only using the lobby will not need to be screened. Persons entering the building must be actively conducting legitimate business within the police station.



Public Works Public

City of Peoria Public Works Department administrative offices will reopen to the public with normal business hours, Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In the interest of public health and safety, there will be some limitations. Whenever possible, public

interaction should be conducted with the Department via email, online, virtually, or over the phone.



Walk-in customers will be allowed; however, it is recommended that visitors contact the department at (309) 494-8800 and schedule a meeting to ensure the appropriate staff contact is available and onsite prior to arriving.



Due to the social distancing guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) only two visitors will be permitted in the waiting room area at a time. Additional visitors will need to wait in their vehicles. The visitor’s contact information will be noted, and staff

will notify the visitor once they may enter.



For safety reasons, children unable to wear a face-covering will not be allowed to enter the facility.



Visiting Public Works Guidelines:

• Visitors may only enter the main public entrance and use the white phone located in the

foyer to identify themselves and notify staff they have arrived

• Sanitizing stations are available near the entrance for incoming visitors to use

• Visitors must identify themselves and state the purpose of the visit. They will then be

directed to the proper staff member. If the staff member is unavailable or working

remotely, contact information will be provided

• Visitors are required to wear a face-covering and sanitize their hands prior to entering the

building beyond the foyer. Visitors will be responsible for bringing their own face

covering

• Staff is required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (gloves and face

covering) when greeting the visitor at the entrance and taking their temperature. Gloves

will be discarded after each use in accordance with CDC guidelines

• If the visitor’s temperature exceeds 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, or they are experiencing

any symptoms, they may not enter the facility

• Visitors will be escorted to the conference room by staff. Conference room chairs will be

distanced in accordance with the CDC’s 6-feet social distancing guidelines

• Following the meeting, visitors will be escorted out of the facility

• The conference room, entrance, and the white phone will be sanitized after each use/meeting.

All other protocols regarding shipping and receiving, mail, staff self-monitoring, and remote

working will remain in place