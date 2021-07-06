City of Peoria granted $45,000 grant from Abandoned Property Program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –An Abandoned Property Program grant was awarded to the City of Peoria Community Development Department in the amount of $45,000.

The funds will be used for the demolition of abandoned residential structures in the 61605 zip code.

Since 2015, the department has been awarded more than $430,000 in IHDA’s Abandoned Property

Program funds, allowing for 35 structures to be demolished through the program.

Before each house is demolished, the Community Development staff evaluates the structure for

rehabilitation, instead of demolition. Unfortunately, most houses that have demolition orders are without plumbing, electrical, or intact HVAC systems.

Demolition is the last resort for structures not feasible for rehabilitation.