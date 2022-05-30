PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Memorial Association held its annual Memorial Day program at the Gateway Building Monday morning.

City council members honored fallen soldiers in each of America’s wars by placing wreaths and flowers in front of the memorial on the riverfront. They were accompanied by family members, if present, of the fallen soldiers in each war.

The program was virtual for the past two years due to the pandemic.

“We’d like to set a record attendance, as this special event helps keep in all of our hearts the sacrifices which have laid the freedoms we hold so dear,” said At-Large Councilman Sid Ruckriegel in a statement.