PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is one step closer to receiving additional funding for capital improvement projects.

In 2019 the civic center needed an estimated $47 million for a new scoreboard, carpet, ice plant and the roof; among other upgrades. The Civic Center has already secured $25 million of that total through a state grant.

On Tuesday, the council voted to have city staff create an ordinance, so the council could move forward with providing money to the civic center. The city would offer $20 million for capital improvements and $1.2 million for operating support.

Mayor Rita Ali said the Peoria Civic Center is an asset to Peoria.

“The Civic Center is important to all of us within the city of Peoria as well as the greater Peoria Area. We as a city have a responsibility to protect this asset. So, I’m just grateful for the discussions that have been held,” she said.

The ice plant is one of the upgrades needed that will help keep the Peoria Rivermen in Peoria. However, conversations about replacing the ice plant will not begin until the team and civic center come to a new lease agreement.