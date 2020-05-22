City of Peoria looking to settle Kayla Fannon lawsuit for $1.5M

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria is seeking to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Kayla Fannon, a woman who was killed in her home by her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 14, 2019.

According to city documents, Peoria leaders are in negotiations with the plaintiff, Fannon’s aunt Marni Rora. Rora brought a state court action against the city and Peoria Police Department officer Joseph Harris alleging wrongful death and violations of the Illinois Domestic Violence Act.

The city is looking to contribute approximately $890,000 to the settlement, and insurance would pay the remaining balance.

The gunman, her ex David Jenkins, also of Peoria, fatally shot both Fannon and himself.

He was sent to prison back in 2017 for assaulting Fannon. He was released on parole in early January 2019 and reportedly harassed Fannon, according to Fannon’s friend who chose not to be identified.

Fannon’s friend claimed that the night before, Jenkins sent Fannon threatening text messages and pictures of a gun. She said she was with Fannon when she contacted the Peoria Police Department for help, and that officers did nothing to keep Fannon safe. Fannon told Harris about her history with Jenkins and showed him the texts, and Harris said to email him in the morning and he would call the parole board.

The PPD was called to the 1200 block of W. John H. Gwynn Jr. Ave. the next morning regarding a home invasion. Police said a female 9-1-1 caller escaped from the home and that a male armed with a gun entered the home and began shooting.

Fannon had an order of protection filed against Jenkins on May 2, 2017, but the protection was dismissed on May 19, 2017.

The city will vote to approve the settlement or not at its next council meeting scheduled for Tuesday.