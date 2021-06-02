City of Peoria narrows the field for at-large candidate seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The at-large candidate seat on the Peoria City Council is one step closer to being filled.

Wednesday, the city announced Kim Armstrong, James Kemper and Kiran Velpula will be invited for an interview on June 8.

Armstrong is a Peoria native who gradated from Manual High School and Bradley University.

“I believe in planning based on data, I believe in change based on a vision, and I believe in Peoria. You all know our people are our greatest asset – that’s not new. What our city needs to do to thrive, is to utilize our people to help us develop the solutions we need,” she said in her application.

Kemper works as an architect and has lived in Peoria for the last 12 years with his wife Christine.

“Recent federal dollars have certainly allowed us to kick‐the‐can for a few years, but I trust that the leaders of this City, my City, will come to a consensus on what makes sense for the long‐term financial viability of Peoria. We are not stable, and if I am promoted to a position of leadership, I will tirelessly commit my resources to finding equitable solutions to become stable, while exploring creative means to grow and prosper,” he said in his application.

Velpula is an Assistant Professor in the Departments of Cancer Biology and Pharmacology, Pediatrics and Neurosurgery at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria located downtown.

“I look forward to the opportunity to use my experience and skills to serve the entire city of Peoria through this at‐large position,” she said in her application.

The seat was previously occupied by Dr. Rita Ali who was elected mayor in April.