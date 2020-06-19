City of Peoria proposing new program for incoming police officers to get involved in community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Bridging the gap between officers and community members that’s the goal of a program Peoria city leaders are proposing for new police officers.

The Community First Pilot Program is a proposed agreement between the Community Development Department and Peoria Police Department and if approved, incoming police officers will have the opportunity to go into neighborhoods and make a positive impact.

On Tuesday, Peoria City Council will be asked to approve the new voluntary training program for incoming police officers. Currently, new hires on the Peoria Police Department don’t have any requirements between their written exam and field training at the academy.

“This program is an opportunity to show our future law enforcement officers a different side of the same coin,” said Peoria city manager, Patrick Urich.

The program hopes for the prospective officers to build relationships that they can someday carry over into their police work.

“We felt this program would really bridge that gap in a time it really needed to improve trust and relationships with our public safety department,” said Assistant Director of Community Development, Joseph Dulin.

Dulin says the program would allow incoming officers to become temporary enforcement officers under the city’s Community Development office, not law enforcers.

“Community development plays a huge role in public safety as well,” Dulin said.

Officers will gain familiarity with neighborhoods, exposure to societal issues affecting Peorians, and de-escalation techniques used by code enforcement and the program is gaining early interest.

“It’s not a mandatory requirement that they do this, but we have 5 of the 8 going to the police academy in September very interested and excited and see the benefit of knowing our community before they go to the academy,” Dulin said.

If approved, $45,000 from current community based grants would be allocated to launch the program.

“We’re just re-allocating some of the capital money we have and putting it back into the operating budget,” Urich said.

City manager Patrick Urich saying he hopes community first will reinvest in communities and reduce crime in the areas they serve while giving officers a better understanding of Peoria’s citizens and they people they serve.

“Hopefully for these candidates, they’ll have a better understanding of some of the underlying challenges that some of our neighborhoods have, and why good housing and why good neighbors are important in a neighborhood. Hopefully this makes them a better officer when they come on board,” Urich said.

The program will still need to be voted upon at Tuesday’s city council meeting and if passed the new program will be implemented.