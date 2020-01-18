Closings
City of Peoria Snow Fighters to clear residential streets

PEORIA, Ill.– The City of Peoria snow fighters will begin plowing residential streets for clearing Saturday morning.

With mixed precipitation throughout Friday night, Superintendent of Operations Sie Maroon said snow fighters had to stay on the arterials before moving to residential streets.

The residential streets will be cleared from curb to curb so it will be clear before the temperature drops below freezing Saturday afternoon. Below freezing temperatures for the high is expected for the next three days.

