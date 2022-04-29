Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A new tree was planted along the riverfront for Arbor Day Friday.

The South-West Kiwanis Club of Peoria celebrated their 37th annual Arbor Day tree planting at the Constitution Gardens, alongside the City of Peoria.

Arbor day is a holiday to celebrate trees and encourage people to plant them.

The City of Peoria and Peoria Park District came out to assist in the planting of the crabapple tree.

Members of the South-West Kiwanis Club of Peoria said doing this deed is an ongoing process that keeps the city green.

“You see the development, the growth. This is the fourth tree we planted here and just seeing the ones back there that developed over the years is encouraging,” David Johnson, chairperson of South-West Kiwanis Club.

He said they have contributed more than 31,000 trees to the community.