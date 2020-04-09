City of Peoria to hold emergency budget meeting due to pandemic, expected to lose more than $50 million

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria is expected to lose more than $54 million in this year’s projected budget due to COVID-19.

Next week, city leaders will give a presentation on how the pandemic is affecting finances.

Documents show that because the 2020 budget was initially balanced, millions of dollars in spending will need to be cut. That could include staff and salary reductions, cutting support for the civic center and the arts, among other things.

The city originally planned for a total budget of $217,738,521 and is expected to lose $54,574,994, a 25% loss, which would leave a budget of $163,163,527.

According to the documents, the city is expected to see multiple revenue losses in double-digits, including a 64% drop in hotel tax, a 54% drop in restaurant tax, and 39% in local sales tax.

Council members are expected to discuss recommended cuts at the following meeting.

City Manager Patrick Urich said state and local revenue losses combined are creating a $31.5 million shortfall in the city’s budget that the city needs to figure out how to close. Urich and staff are recommending capital spending reductions in addition to the 30-5 million.

The presentation does not account for any federal assistance the city may receive, though it is unclear when or how much funding could come. More on the meeting and a breakdown of numbers can be found here.