City of Peoria to offer more discounts for ring devices

After one round of ring security device discounts, Peoria city leaders are giving those who missed out on the first opportunity, another chance.

In 2019, Ring partnered with Peoria, allowing neighbors to secure their homes with cameras for a lower price.

Ring is no longer offering the discount, but city leaders are considering picking up that portion of the tab. However, there is a catch.

If you want the lower price tag you will have to register your camera with the city.

This proposal will be discussed in next Tuesday’s council meeting.