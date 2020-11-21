City of Peoria Treasurer, Patrick Nichting, will not seek re-election in 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After more than a decade as the treasurer for the City of Peoria, Patrick Nichting has announced he will not seek re-election in 2021.

Nichting has served as the Treasurer since 2009 and, prior to that, held the seat as the Fifth District Councilman.

In addition to Treasurer, Nichting is also the Township Tax Collector and Treasurer of both the Peoria Police and Peoria Firemen’s Pension Boards.

Nichting also served on the Firefighters Pension Investment Fund (FPIF) for Governor Pritzker.

Prior to serving the City, Nichting was the President and CEO of Panco Food Service Equipment Corporation for 28 years. He has been actively involved throughout his career in serving on numerous City Boards and non-profit boards, including Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club and the Knights of Columbus.

Reflecting on his time at the City, Treasurer Nichting stated, “Serving the City has been one of the greatest privileges in my life. Following the end of my current term, I look forward to spending more time with my family.”