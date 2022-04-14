PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria acquired land at the end of Spring Street, complying with a 22-year-old grant application with the U.S. Department of Interior and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Placed at the old location of the Simantel building, the land will be cleared of all the brush, and layered with topsoil.

The plan is to convert the land to open space to extend the Peoria Riverfront park.

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich said they would like to also extend the trails already on the land, and add parking.

Urich said, “This is a great opportunity now to create another nice viewshed of the Illinois river and for people to enjoy that vista and to enjoy the Riverfront park that we have.”

Partnering with the Peoria Park District has helped when it comes to preserving land, such as the Simantel land, according to Urich.

He said the goal is to have everything completed by November of this year.